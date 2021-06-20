Sanjay Kumar

Daily UI - 012 - Single Product

Daily UI - 012 - Single Product ui design design art vector illustration dailyuichallenge designer daily 100 challenge 2d branding logo graphic design user experience userinterface dribbblers mobile design figma adobexd logo designer
I'm taking a series of design challenge where over the next 100 days, i'll design 100 different UI elements for mobile and web.
This is the 12th challenge ( Single Product ) that i completed
Hope you like it, and please share your valuable feedback :)

