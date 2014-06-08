Chris Ladden

No Power

Had a ton of fun working on this shirt along with a couple others for my clothing line's summer release. Here's one of the shots captured from Saturday's shoot.

www.spreadlightclothing.com

Posted on Jun 8, 2014
