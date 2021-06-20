User Profile UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
UI challenge - User profile
I took the pictures from https://unsplash.com/
This website would be based on a travel community where people would upload pictures, write notes or travel letters, put interesting locations, wish list places or locations etc.