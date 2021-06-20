Sajandeep kaur

User Profile UI

travel page travel website flame flames fire female girl dark web page website page user profile travel adobe xd clean ui daily ui challenge
UI challenge - User profile

I took the pictures from https://unsplash.com/

This website would be based on a travel community where people would upload pictures, write notes or travel letters, put interesting locations, wish list places or locations etc.

