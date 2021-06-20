Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Travelling App - Oz

Travelling App - Oz
Hey guys, these shots are from a very special project I've worked on in 2019 and I'm working on it again to rethink some user journeys and also UI, so I just went ahead and decided to post these two shots from the early process :)

This is inspired by the Wizard of Oz movie and it is a travelling app!

Hope you all like it 💚

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
