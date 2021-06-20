When I was a kid I used to sit on my favourite piece of rock on a sea side in Karanja(I have lived here since I was born) & spend hours on watching clouds passing by. I never realised that the game I was playing with clouds was kind of a meditation in those evening hours.

This year, in April I moved to our village in Odisha as my father was not well and for the first time I am staying here for this long and experiencing village life, I am enjoying the simplicity in people & the tribal culture and tribal Odia recipes.

Clear sky, fresh air, free animals & farms taught me a lot and I could not get my eyes off the beautiful clouds telling stories directed by wind every evening. I somehow again started visualising them as characters in my head and create a story behind it & getting lost in those imaginary cloud stories for hours like I used to do as a kid.

Loosing myself in the clouds reminded me how I was as a kid, how I have always been running away from home & family & how stubborn I was. And similarly I have been changing places and jobs like a nomadic and for the first time I took a pause to see & accept where I stand & what I am chasing, I really wanted to know myself better, I needed this pause.

I don’t know if I am making any sense, I can’t explain this weird-nostalgic yet peaceful feeling I am experiencing, its like I am seeing my younger self again, these clouds make me feel confident about myself, they make me feel I don't owe anything to anyone, they help me to forget every problem or worrying thoughts in my head, they shut down all the other voices in my head, they give me a break from my own mind and they made me realize every other day is different, the sky & clouds are different, we change everyday and we can start a new life or start being a different person any day because every other day is different & new & fresh! These clouds take care of me & they make me feel home.

I made this collage artwork to express this feeling. :)