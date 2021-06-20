Sylon finance app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbble 👋
Check out my new shot for dribble 🔥
Sylon it's fintech app for teaching students financial literacy. The main feature is the ability to postpone roundups and automatically invest according to the selected strategy.
ㅤ
ㅤ
I'am always open for new projects
dmitry.js@yandex.ru
ㅤ
Have a nice day!
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.