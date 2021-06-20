Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
#DailyUI | Settings | Day 7

#DailyUI | Settings | Day 7 minimal vector ui design tool creation post settings neon dark
Day 7 of #DailyUI challenge - Settings.
Seems like with this challenge I can finish the design of the application :D Well, it's not like settings-settings, this is tool for new post creation, but there are some settings anyway.

Hope you like it ~
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
