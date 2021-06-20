DailyUI | User Profile | Day 6

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi hi! U you doing well?
Day 6 of #DailyUI challenge - User Profile.
From the first to the second version.
A friend asked me to do a CyberPunk style design and my first version, while simple and concise, was still not what we needed. I added colors and changed the User Profile block. I like it better this way.
Of course, is possible to diversify the User Profile even more, but so far I don't see any suitable options.
Hope you like it ~
