DailyUI | User Profile | Day 6

Day 6 of #DailyUI challenge - User Profile.

From the first to the second version.

A friend asked me to do a CyberPunk style design and my first version, while simple and concise, was still not what we needed. I added colors and changed the User Profile block. I like it better this way.

Of course, is possible to diversify the User Profile even more, but so far I don't see any suitable options.

Hope you like it ~

