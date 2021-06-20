Nihao BD - Chania Export-Import Dropshipping eCommerce Website

Hello, Good People!

Another day of exploration! Today, I present my recent design exploration about Nihao BD Export-Import. Give a love to show some support and feel free to drop some feedback on the comment section. TYSM!

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

We are available for new projects

📫 Email : skillmarketbd@gmail.com

🎯 WhatsApp : +8801790616265

😀 Facebook : skillmarket360

🛍️ Behance : skillmarketbd

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Website Features:

📫 Project Type: Website Design

🎯Company Name: Nihao BD

😀Company Type: Export-Import

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

🛍️Website Type: Dropshipping Website

📫Software: CMS (WordPress), CSS

🎯Vendor: Single

😀Products Type: Consumer Products