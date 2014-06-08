Josh Maynard

Josh Maynard
Josh Maynard
Loveseat Home website ecommerce app furniture
Working on a new website for a local app / furniture market here in San Diego. The custom font goes with the Scout Books we made a few months back. Still need to incorporate more of that handmade feel to match.

Posted on Jun 8, 2014
Josh Maynard
Josh Maynard
Visual designer in Denver, Colorado.

