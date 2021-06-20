Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Cyber Freak Bundle is a collection of a custom type & assets + icons done for all the cyber lovers. It contains a fully editable set of vector assets, some icons + an A-Z specimen acid based type
The bundle is in .AI & .PDF format
You can get it here: www.gumroad.com/kulture