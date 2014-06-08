Karl Bembridge

Network Electricals | Logo Design

This is one of two logos I have designed for a fictitious company as part of a college project, the idea was to creatively think who this company are, what they might sell, and what their target audience are.

I decided that Network Electricals should be a hardware manufacturer aimed at the computer nerds and geeks who strive to have the best computer system and accessories possible.

Posted on Jun 8, 2014
