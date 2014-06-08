Network Electricals | Logo Design

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is one of two logos I have designed for a fictitious company as part of a college project, the idea was to creatively think who this company are, what they might sell, and what their target audience are.
I decided that Network Electricals should be a hardware manufacturer aimed at the computer nerds and geeks who strive to have the best computer system and accessories possible.