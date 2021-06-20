Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Leonit Gashi

Gogoli / Grotesk Typeface ヅ

Leonit Gashi
Leonit Gashi
Gogoli / Grotesk Typeface ヅ
Gogoli Grotesk is a new era grotesk. It features a mixture of different forms of letters combined, making it a fun type piece. Comes in 2 weights & 2 styles currently.

You can get it here: www.gumroad.com/kulture

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Leonit Gashi
Leonit Gashi

