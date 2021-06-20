Trending designs to inspire you
The Brand Book / Guidelines template is a minimal-inspired design with a focus on flexibility. Simply replace the logo and brand colors with your own or your clients.
This template can be used for a variety of clients from numerous industries, everything is fully customisable. The aim was to make this your go-to document when you’ve finished a branding exercise. Included are all the sections you’ll need; Company Profile, Aims, Vision, Principles, Primary Logo, Logo Variations and Usage, Typography, Color Palette, Imagery, Stationery, Web Design and Iconography.
The majority of the text included is real and usable, you can also tweak it to suit your needs with minimal effort. Get a true head-start on your professional guidelines document.
Suitable for printing, emailing or presenting online as a flip book.
International A4 & US Letter sizes included
All artwork and text is fully customisable; edit the typography, wording, colors and layout. The template uses a strong baseline/document grid and 12 column layout, which will allow you to edit or add to the layout very easily.