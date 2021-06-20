Jason Keghter

Game play UI design concept

Jason Keghter
Jason Keghter
  • Save
Game play UI design concept game app concept game app ui designer design app
Download color palette

Hi guys,
i did a design for a game play app today. basically used two colors or maybe three caused it involved a gradient. and a very nice and simple font. just curious to know what you guys think about it.
thanks,
Jason.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Jason Keghter
Jason Keghter

More by Jason Keghter

View profile
    • Like