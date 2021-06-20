Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Folks...!!!
Are you looking for a versatile minimalist hand drawn logo design with the sense of creativity? Then you have come to the right gig.I will create minimalist and versatile hand drawn logo for your all types of business.
Professional and Very Friendly graphics designer with 5 years work experience.