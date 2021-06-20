smrasel979

B logo

smrasel979
smrasel979
  • Save
B logo ui ux illustration illustrator branding design logo vector animation graphic design
Download color palette

Hello Folks...!!!

Are you looking for a versatile minimalist hand drawn logo design with the sense of creativity? Then you have come to the right gig.I will create minimalist and versatile hand drawn logo for your all types of business.

Professional and Very Friendly graphics designer with 5 years work experience.

smrasel979
smrasel979

More by smrasel979

View profile
    • Like