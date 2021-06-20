Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Warripr dragon

Warripr dragon pendrawing logo
this is my own work a samurai and a dragon that is not easy to conquer. my sketch above, i used digital, to create logos, anime, tattoos and logo
Contact me for job inquiries at
Email : ajhurjum@gmail.com
Instagram : @ajhurjum
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
