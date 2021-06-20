Thais

UI Challenge Day 1: redesign of a login screen

I accepted the 100 days ui challenge and this was my first task: to redesing a login screen. Here, my challenge was to decrease the screen bright colors (since the actual one is very colorful) and let the Bank App screen a little bit more clean. If you have some comments for it, please let me know! #DailyUI

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
