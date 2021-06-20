Tableplop Scene view

This shot is a re-evaluation of the Tableplop scene page opting for harder lines and more contrast in a color scheme that borrows from classic TTRPG books. I'm concerned that parts of it may have gotten too busy but at the same time want to provide game masters with all the information they need in play.

On smaller screens the left, top right, and bottom right panels are all views that can be swapped to from the map.

The map image is by Dr. Mapzo here: https://drmapzo.tumblr.com/post/638683090972246017/hey-everyone-this-mine-is-full-of-magical