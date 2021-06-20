Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
29 Fantastic different styled background textures presented in all popular angles and arrangements of stones on different surfaces: dark stone, brown wood, light wood, black and white backgrounds.
Features:
- High Quality
- High Resolution: 6000 x 4000 px, 83 x 55 inches, 72 Dpi
- Files Extension: Jpg
- Quantity: 29 pcs
- Orientation: Horizontal and vertical.
- *.psd Photoshop file with white background isolated stones included
Textures.World Review: https://textures.world/stone/29-Snowflake-background-textures/
#Snowflake #mineral #Snowflaketexture #Snowflakebackground #Snowflakepattern #Snowflakesurface #Snowflakebackdrop #textures #backgrounds #patterns #surfaces #backdrops
~ Thank you & Enjoy using ~