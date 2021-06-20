Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexander Nedviga

29 Snowflake Background Textures

Alexander Nedviga
Alexander Nedviga
  • Save
29 Snowflake Background Textures texture background backdrop
Download color palette

29 Fantastic different styled background textures presented in all popular angles and arrangements of stones on different surfaces: dark stone, brown wood, light wood, black and white backgrounds.

Features:
- High Quality
- High Resolution: 6000 x 4000 px, 83 x 55 inches, 72 Dpi
- Files Extension: Jpg
- Quantity: 29 pcs
- Orientation: Horizontal and vertical.
- *.psd Photoshop file with white background isolated stones included

Textures.World Review: https://textures.world/stone/29-Snowflake-background-textures/

#Snowflake #mineral #Snowflaketexture #Snowflakebackground #Snowflakepattern #Snowflakesurface #Snowflakebackdrop #textures #backgrounds #patterns #surfaces #backdrops

~ Thank you & Enjoy using ~

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Alexander Nedviga
Alexander Nedviga

More by Alexander Nedviga

View profile
    • Like