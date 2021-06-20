Trending designs to inspire you
When I think of a character game, I think of how I want my character would look like in the game.
Especially when I love pixel games and pirates, it gives me an idea of how it could look.
A strong, brave, adventurous, and also funny, that's what I think of Arla, would look like.
It was my first time making it and I would love to hear you thoughts or feedback.
So please feel free to give any comments and thank you! :)