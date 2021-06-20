Vioni Febiyanti

Arrrla

When I think of a character game, I think of how I want my character would look like in the game.

Especially when I love pixel games and pirates, it gives me an idea of how it could look.

A strong, brave, adventurous, and also funny, that's what I think of Arla, would look like.

It was my first time making it and I would love to hear you thoughts or feedback.

So please feel free to give any comments and thank you! :)

Rebound of
Design a character for a new video game.
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
