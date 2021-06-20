Alex Stavrinou

Tableplop Campaign Page
This page is the center of the campaign, it's hard to get this quite right so I'll probably be re-visiting it soon. This itteration feels too busy, I may need to put scenes under one of the tabs as well so only one card collection is up at a time. Also the campaign description supports rich text so it will probably need to be able to extend more than its size here.

