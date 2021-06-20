Yoga App - Onboarding Flow

Trending designs to inspire you
🤗 Hey everyone!
This is an extension on last week's screens which showed the main homepage of the app. Yoga is all about flow so I thought, why not making an onboarding flow that represents just that?
🎉 Hope you guys enjoy!
Thank you to everyone for liking, following, and commenting- means a lot to me!!