Seraphim Production Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Company Name: Seraphim Production
THEME: Music Productiom
Font:- Nebulosa Black/ square deal Regular
Nowadays, the music industry is one of the largest industries in the world. We all probably like to listen to music. Things like microphone headphones camera lenses or film reels are still considered to be the art symbol of Music. The logo of the music company can be identified using this symbol. I created the logo with the idea of headphones, I finished the logo from the two main letters SP of the company name (Serfim Productions). Two family fonts are used here (Eurostile Next LT Pro / Nexa Bold) and the logo is done in black as the theme color.
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
Email: shamiulsamibd@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801938358558
Thank You.