Tableplop landing page

Tableplop landing page
With this landing page I want to streamline the presentation to just a few points of interest and lead them to trying the app itself. The first sentance should invoke a bit of the delight of fantasy roleplaying games and is inspired by the language used in them as well. Then a short autoplaying, muted video shows the key features of the application along with a straight forward description. The detailed character art seems to pop out of the page through a die shaped portal.

The visitor is invited to either create and example campaign which will give them a hands on experience with a pre-set up campaign they can explore, or log in to their account.

Logged in users will see a list of their active campaigns on the right instead giving them quick access and overview.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
