Kakon Ghosh

U & J Letter Logo Mark

Kakon Ghosh
Kakon Ghosh
  • Save
U & J Letter Logo Mark modern logo brand identity minimal design brand design branding logo wordmark lettermark minimalist minimal logo
Download color palette

Check Out on Instagram

I am On Fiverr

Don't forget to press the "L" button or Criticise.

Follow Me at

Instagram I Twitter I Dribbble I Pinterest

Is there any project for me , THEN PLEASE CONTACT
Mail: Kakongs47@gmail.com
WHATSAPP: +8801870819558
Skype: Kakon_gs

Kakon Ghosh
Kakon Ghosh

More by Kakon Ghosh

View profile
    • Like