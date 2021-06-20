Denis Kondratev

DailyUI 009 - Music Player Screen

Denis Kondratev
Denis Kondratev
  • Save
DailyUI 009 - Music Player Screen 009 player music app figma dailyui ui design
Download color palette

#dailyui #009
This is actually my single "Thunder", which was released in September 2020. You can find it on all digital platform, as well as my first EP "Patchwork".

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Denis Kondratev
Denis Kondratev

More by Denis Kondratev

View profile
    • Like