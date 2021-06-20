Liam Forsyth

Reminders + Calendar + Shortcuts Widget

Liam Forsyth
Liam Forsyth
  • Save
Reminders + Calendar + Shortcuts Widget widget ux ui apple shortcuts reminders app ios calendar
Download color palette

What if Reminders, Calendar and Shortcuts combined forces?

I know this is something only Apple could do as a widget (cause they control the OS) but I'd love to see them work on more complex widgets, or integrate their apps into each other more... more lock in!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Liam Forsyth
Liam Forsyth
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Liam Forsyth

View profile
    • Like