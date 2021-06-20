Saurav Karmoker

logo design inspiration monogram type

Saurav Karmoker
Saurav Karmoker
  • Save
logo design inspiration monogram type professional creative free letter monogram simple unique illustration design icon logo branding graphic design timeless modern minimal logo design minimalist
Download color palette

Hello there I am Saurav Karmoker, I am a graphics designer and I design logo for my customers. I also make the whole brand identity in a package

Featured logo details- This logo is a monogram type logo made with two letters and they are E & 5.

The featured logo in this post is available for sale

Do you need a logo designer to design your logo then you can contact with me without any hesitation

Mail- sauravkarmoker3@gmail.com
Whatsapp- 01863001582

Follow me for more attractive logo designs

Saurav Karmoker
Saurav Karmoker

More by Saurav Karmoker

View profile
    • Like