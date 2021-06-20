Joocy - Healthy juice shop - Homepage

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys, as always I get a whim to make a business out of something that pops into my head. Whenever this happens I want to unleash my creativity and try to make a website or webshop out of it.
So herewith I introduce you to joocy. Healthy juices in different flavours & colors! The style in this site I try to make colourful with a doodle style. Besides that I use illustrations of flowers and abstract shapes to set the mood.🍑
More coming soon!