Shield logo design inspiration with letter

Hello there I am Saurav Karmoker, I am a graphics designer and I design logo for my customers. I also make the whole brand identity in a package
Featured logo details- This logo is a monogram type letter logo in a shape of shield made with two letters and they are E & S.
The featured logo in this post is available for sale
Do you need a logo designer to design your logo then you can contact with me without any hesitation
Mail- sauravkarmoker3@gmail.com
Whatsapp- 01863001582
Follow me for more attractive logo designs