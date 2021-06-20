Jahirul Haque Jony

Seoxie Logo Design, S Modern Logo Mark.

Jahirul Haque Jony
Jahirul Haque Jony
  • Save
Seoxie Logo Design, S Modern Logo Mark. brand identity typography letter logo top 5 logo pro logo besst dribbble logo logo presentation colorful logo gradient logo minimalist logo s letter logo branding logo branding creative logo abstract logo design logo modern logo app logo logo designer
Download color palette

Its a Modern S Letter Logo Design (For Sale)
Press to Love Button & please don’t forget to follow me!
Please let me know your thought.
Thank you

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

johirulhaquejoni@gmail.com |
instagram

----
Follow me on
behance

Jahirul Haque Jony
Jahirul Haque Jony

More by Jahirul Haque Jony

View profile
    • Like