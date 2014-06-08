Winston Scully

Change the way you live, not just the way you think. This is a lyric in a We Came As Romans song that really stuck out to me. I often hear great wisdom, take it in, and never act upon it. It changes the way I think for a brief period of time, but never really changing the way I live.

I'm really trying to challenge myself with color usage. It is something I have always struggled with. But I'm trying to change the way I live :)

