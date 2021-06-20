Cristian Burac

YammyDeal - Mobile App

YammyDeal - Mobile App startup android mobile app yammy food app
This is an MVP that I've done in 2018 for a startup competition.

YammyDeal is a mobile app that makes excess food from restaurants and shops available to users looking for a meal deal - at a discounted price.

