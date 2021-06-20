Letif Kerim

Bots.az | Telegram bots creation service | UI design

Letif Kerim
Letif Kerim
  • Save
Bots.az | Telegram bots creation service | UI design plane telegram bots 2021 clean modern green ux azerbaijan kerim letif creative design
Download color palette

Hello 👋

I am happy to share with you my last project with desktop and mobile versions.

Plane illustrations which I used taken from freepik.

Bots.az is a solution crafted for Telegram users where they want to play games on groups or promote theis products to audience.

Stay safe!
visit my website: www.letifkerim.com

Show us love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2021
Letif Kerim
Letif Kerim

More by Letif Kerim

View profile
    • Like