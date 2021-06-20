Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Custom minimalist logo design for Mountain Travels

Hey There,
This is Usman again, with another shot to impress you guys.
This Modern Minimalist Logo is a design completely sketched and traced carefully in Adobe Illustrator.
To make it good looking, have made two variations with Gold on Dark Blue and Dark Blue on Gold concept. With app icons to make it look interesting.
Please make sure you like this shot and share it with your friends or whoever and get a quick feedback.

#logodesign
#minimallogo
#creativedesigns
#unique
#modernlogo

Regards
Usman

