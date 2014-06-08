Isa Paradis

Paper cutout illustration paper cutout handmade craft paper art magazine cover
Being a printmaker at heart, making anything with paper makes my day. This is the work in progress of a magazine cover for a college. They requested to have the quote "Eye on the Future" and to have both some educational elements and the idea of globalism. This is a snippet.

Posted on Jun 8, 2014
