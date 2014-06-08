Thomas Abraham

MICROSITE: THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW

MICROSITE: THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW
The challenge here was to create a throwback design harkening to old TV sets in a early 80’s era. This was complicated by the sheer volume of content which needed to be immediately accessible: A staggering 60 mini webisodes organized by category. The colours and slightly ‘off’ look of the design, including early internet era styled buttons, bring the 80’s back with a vengeance.

Posted on Jun 8, 2014
