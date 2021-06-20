Forest time clipart set

Hey there,

I love outdoor recreation - it always inspires me a lot, relaxes and recharges my batteries.

So, here is my Forest time clipart collection. Hope you'll enjoy it!

It contains clipart elements about outdoor pastime, hiking, camping, trekking and other nature recreation in AI, EPS, PNG, (pre-made design also in JPEG) formats. Elements include:

- 8 characters

- 102 (characters and objects)

- 11 hand lettering quotes

- 3 seamless patterns

- 12 pre-made cards

All elements are saved in separated files, 300 DPI. You can also change them: mix them and make new compositions and designs or edit colors. For latter you need Adobe Illustrator or Adobe Photoshop. PNG formats suitable for Canva and more apps or programs.

It's already available here:

https://creativemarket.com/KatyaSever/6235233-Forest-time