The Decentralized Pandemic Reserve (DPR) aims to create an autonomous supply chain consortium that matches individual and manufacturer resources with the areas most in need. Our end-to-end solution solves issues with data storage, data retrieval, data validity, supply chain issues, and governance.

1st Place - COVIDATHON (https://covidathon.devpost.com/submissions?ref_content=winner_announcement_email&ref_feature=engagement&ref_medium=email&utm_campaign=winner_announcement_email&utm_medium=email&utm_source=winner_announcement_email?)

DPR is an Ethereum DAO that runs on the Aragon platform.