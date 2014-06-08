Thomas Abraham

MICROSITE: JAY’S LAST SHOW

A popular host of a popular show was retiring and there was a special airing dedicated to his departure. The entire process was very sentimental and touching to a lot of fans, so I incorporated that type of feeling into the design through the hand-written and signed letter to fans. There was also a guest book where fans could share their warm thoughts and feelings.

Posted on Jun 8, 2014
