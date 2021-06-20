WolfPack Token Economy

"You can’t help those who want to be homeless, like most of those down on that street."

Many people tend to believe that homeless people are lazy, drug addicted, and make the choice to be unemployed. These stereotypes occasionally hold merit, but can often be untrue. Research shows that the majority of homeless people actually have a desire to work and are actively pursuing work opportunities or already work one or more jobs.

Someone facing homelessness experiences a number of challenges that prevent them from transitioning to a more stable life. Without a bank account or a permanent address, the options for saving money and getting a legitimate job are drastically reduced. When your entire life is in a grocery cart and you face the risk of theft from other homeless, getting back on your feet can seem impossible. These hurdles are just part of what contributes to the vicious cycle of chronic homelessness.

Theory:

​ ° Give the homeless population empowerment and self reliance through an accessible tokenized economy.

° Adapt a "home-first" approach coupled with the appropriate mental, medical and social support needed.

° Learn from those in the community who are already successful

° Build a platform that allows everyone to succeed.

Idea:

Build a tokenized gig exonomy for the homeless that provides them with a method of identification. Create a crypto wallet to store assets that cannot be converted into cash with restrictions similar to SNAP but with more buying potential. Enable users to create a work history and use the security of blockchain to prevent wage theft. Finally, engage with the local community and government to change the perceptions of the homeless in America.