MICROSITE: DEADLIEST CATCH CONTEST

The old paper cliché feels like something you would get from a message-in-a-bottle, worn and weathered from travelling the vast seas. A familiar design concept done against a backdrop of contrast against the cold colours of the water. The cliché elements break out of the grid to make it more interesting and dynamic.