Thomas Abraham

MICROSITE: DEADLIEST CATCH CONTEST

Thomas Abraham
Thomas Abraham
  • Save
MICROSITE: DEADLIEST CATCH CONTEST discovery channel websites microsite deadliest catch contest
Download color palette

The old paper cliché feels like something you would get from a message-in-a-bottle, worn and weathered from travelling the vast seas. A familiar design concept done against a backdrop of contrast against the cold colours of the water. The cliché elements break out of the grid to make it more interesting and dynamic.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2014
Thomas Abraham
Thomas Abraham

More by Thomas Abraham

View profile
    • Like