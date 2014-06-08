Thomas Abraham

MICROSITE: CANADA'S WORST DRIVER QUIZ

MICROSITE: CANADA'S WORST DRIVER QUIZ
This show is about taking the worst drivers in the country and challenging them in courses designed to eliminate until there was one winner left. I had a lot of fun laying out all the elements in the heading which looked like a playful rendition of the scene of car accident. I also created a custom icon for each quiz question.

Posted on Jun 8, 2014
