John Mehrkens

Trifecta Cinema

John Mehrkens
John Mehrkens
  • Save
Trifecta Cinema logo logo design film mark icon lens camera triangle
Download color palette

Logo design for a Film Broadcasting & Media Production company

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2014
John Mehrkens
John Mehrkens

More by John Mehrkens

View profile
    • Like