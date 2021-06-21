Gregory Avoyan

The red fish

Had some free time in the morning so just went drawing vectors in Affinity Designer. Just found an old sketch and vectorised it. Have fun!
P.S.: it says "I live, you die!"

Drawing and designing stuff nights and days, since 2003
