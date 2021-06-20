Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Buddy's! 👋
Here my new exploration of a Fashion Ecommerce Landing Page. Hope you enjoy it. Cheers! ✨
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.
for full view: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121911487/Fashion-E-Commerce-Landing-Page?share=1
----------------
Make your project more awesome!
Connect with me: ziaaflame@gmail.com