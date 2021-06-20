Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Championship Of Games

An NFT Collectible game on the Ethereum blockchain. Collect Champion cards from all sports to create an unstoppable Championship of Games team. Compete against the chain, or create a league. Play for pride, play for money.

This was the third NFT project I've created. Now, it's getting fun. Logo designs, NFT artwork, blockchain development, web design, game design.

Posted on Jun 20, 2021
