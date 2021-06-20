Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
An NFT Collectible game on the Ethereum blockchain. Collect Champion cards from all sports to create an unstoppable Championship of Games team. Compete against the chain, or create a league. Play for pride, play for money.
This was the third NFT project I've created. Now, it's getting fun. Logo designs, NFT artwork, blockchain development, web design, game design.