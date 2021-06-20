Crypto Watchtower uiux design 5

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi, Dribbblers!👋🏻
This is my new UIUX design for the awesome client with brilliant idea! WatchTower. This is a web app for check the dangerous projects / tokens. This project can helps people save a money and don't use a scam crypto tokens! Awesome client - awesome UIUX!
ENJOY IT!
Subscribe my profile and if you need a cool design just press the button "HIRE designer" or text me on my e-mail or here on Dribbble.
If You will need some:
– UIUX design for web or app
– "Crypto feeling" design for wallets / DeFi project, apps, web apps ;)
– Logo design, branding, style guide
– Illustrations, art
– Motion design
Just let me know!😉 In my account You have a "Hire button" or you can send me an e-mail: contactboms@gmail.com
Don't forget to check other works and my other Motion Design projects:
https://www.behance.net/iblowyourdesign
Piece!✌🏻
