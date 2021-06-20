Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tatiana Macari 🌸

Slots Calendar - UX/UI Design

Tatiana Macari 🌸
Tatiana Macari 🌸
  • Save
Slots Calendar - UX/UI Design gaming calendar gaming calendar design calendar design gambling design online gambling design online gaming online gaming design user experience design user interface design web design website design ui branding vector art minimal illustration designer design
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 🏀

Here are some screens for an online gaming calendar. With new slots games going live on a daily basis, the company wanted to get ahead of the game and create a special slots calendar to make sure that our users are completely in the loop. With this calendar our users are able to check in everyday and never miss out on a new game.

Let me know your thoughts 🌸

Tatiana Macari 🌸
Tatiana Macari 🌸
Designer (UX|UI) & Illustrator

More by Tatiana Macari 🌸

View profile
    • Like