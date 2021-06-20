Slots Calendar - UX/UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbblers 🏀
Here are some screens for an online gaming calendar. With new slots games going live on a daily basis, the company wanted to get ahead of the game and create a special slots calendar to make sure that our users are completely in the loop. With this calendar our users are able to check in everyday and never miss out on a new game.
Let me know your thoughts 🌸